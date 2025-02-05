Denise Richards joked she and Charlie Sheen have "f***** up" their children.

Denise Richards has a new family reality show

The 'Wild Things' actress has Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with her ex-husband, as well as 13-year-old Eloise who she adopted alone, and she thinks having parents in the spotlight has messed up her daughters.

In the trailer for her new reality show, 'Denise Richards and her Wild Things', she joked to Sami and Lola: "I guess you have a f***** up mom and a f***** up dad and we've got f***** up kids now. I'm kidding!"

As Lola gasped, her OnlyFans model sister exclaimed: "Oh my god!”

Denise - who is now married to Aaron Phypers - insisted parenting has only got more difficult as the girls have got older.

She said: "I'm trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f****** hard.

"People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no damn ass handbook for it either, that's for sure."

The trailer then cut to a clip of the sisters squabbling, with Sami telling Lola: "I wouldn't speak to you like this if you weren't such a b****, dude."

But while Denise intervened, she didn't come down hard on their bickering.

She simply said: "Don't call her dude, she's your sister."

The 53-year-old star reflected on trying to find balance in her life.

She said in the trailer: "I'm trying to just balance everything. I'm an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing and I'm a mom. Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen."

Denise recently admitted she refuses to "feel guilty" about spending alone time with her husband away from her daughters.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "I love being married. I love my husband. I know not everyone does. I don’t understand them. But we like each other, and love being with each other. I say this to other couples with children, I always say you have to have time for yourself. Don’t feel guilty."