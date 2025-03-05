Denise Richards will "never get divorced" again.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have been married since 2018

The 54-year-old actress split from 'Two and a Half Men' star Charlie Sheen, 59, in 2006 after four years of marriage and is now married to Aaron Phyphers but claimed during a meeting with her friend Camille Grammer that she will remain married for good this time as they reflected on their respective breakups.

Speaking on the first episode of her new reality show 'Denise Richards and her Wild Things', she explained: "Camille Grammer and I, we first met over twenty years .

"She was married to her ex, Kelsey [Grammer], and I was married to Charlie [Sheen]. At the time, her husband and Charlie, they would always be up against each other at every single award show because 'Frazier' and 'Two and a Half Men' were on at the same time.

"So we have the exes and the 'Housewives' together.

"The judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman.

"I'll never get divorced, even if we hate each other."

Camille noted to 'The World Is Not Enough' star that women tend to get "tossed to the curb" in a divorce.

She said: "I felt like my whole world fell apart.

"We get tossed to the curb.

Denise - who has Sami, 20, and Lola, 13, with Charlie but also adopted Eloise, 13, in 2011 - then discussed her marriage with Aaron himself, who seemed to share her stance on staying together.

She said: "It's not easy being married to me!"

He replied: "It's not...and she said it! But this is it, I'm done."

Denise said: "Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f****** get divorced."

Aaron then reasoned that if a split did happen to come about, the two of them would just live separately rather than go through all the legal proceedings.

He said: "No, we’ll just have different homes or something. But we're not gonna hate each other."