Denise Richards' split from Charlie Sheen was 'really hard' on her career

The 54-year-old actress split from 'Two and a Half Men' star Charlie Sheen, 59, in 2006 after four years of marriage and claimed that she struggled to find work after their divorce but acknowledged that her ex-husband actually taught her a lot throughout their relationship.

She told UsWeekly: "That was really hard for my career.

"A lot of people didn’t want to hire me. That has been a roller-coaster of a journey, and he’s been one of my biggest teachers of learning a lot about myself actually!"

The 'Wild Things' star -who has Sami, 20, and Lola, 13, with Charlie but also adopted Eloise, 13, in 2011 - went on to tuie the knot with Aaron Phypers, 52, in 2018 but broke tradition for that wedding as she did not opt for the traditional white dress.

She said: "I didn’t want to wear a traditional gown. It was my second wedding, and I am a beachy girl.

"I wanted something that was comfortable and I had a lot of mixed reviews from people. Of course, everyone has an opinion, but I loved it."

Just days ago, Denise claimed during a meeting with her friend Camille Grammer that she will remain married for good this time as they reflected on their respective breakups.

Speaking on the first episode of her new reality show 'Denise Richards and her Wild Things', she explained: "Camille Grammer and I, we first met over twenty years .

"She was married to her ex, Kelsey [Grammer], and I was married to Charlie [Sheen]. At the time, her husband and Charlie, they would always be up against each other at every single award show because 'Frasier' and 'Two and a Half Men' were on at the same time.

"So we have the exes and the 'Housewives' together.

"The judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman.

"I'll never get divorced, even if we hate each other."