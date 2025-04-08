Denzel Washington has called James Earl Jones “one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage”.

The star, 70, gathered with fellow luminaries to celebrate the life of the iconic actor on Monday (07.04.25) alongside Whoopi Goldberg, 69, at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City after his death in September 2024 at the age of 93.

James, whose remarkable career spanned stage and screen, was honoured by a host of other celebrated figures from the entertainment world at the event.

Denzel, who is currently starring in 'Othello' on Broadway, shared how Jones, who portrayed the same character on stage in 1982, had shaped his view of the theatre.

He said: “He was powerful, he was present, he was purposeful, he was humble.”

The actor added: “He is not only the greatest African American actor; in my opinion, he is one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage.”

Whoopi, who starred alongside James in the 1994 animated classic ‘The Lion King’, in which she voiced Shenzi, echoed Denzel’s sentiments.

She said: “When you think about Broadway, when you think about people of colour – when you think about Black men doing things that are extraordinary, you think about (James.)”

Other attendees included Linda Powell, Courtney B. Vance, Phylicia Rashad, and Kelsey Grammer.

James’ ‘Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill and actor Laurence Fishburne also paid their respects via video messages.

Flynn Earl Jones, 42, the actor’s son, described his father as “frustratingly humble” and reflected on the legacy of a man known for his remarkable range.

“He was just one of the simplest, humblest, smartest, most curious guys,” he said.

James’ impressive career included 21 Broadway productions and two Tony Awards, with his final appearance on the Great White Way being in ‘The Gin Game’ in 2015 and 2016.

The James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly the Cort Theatre, was named in his honour in 2022.