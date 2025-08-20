David H.K. Bell suffered with four "pathological diagnoses" at the time of his death, according to his autopsy report.

Lilo and Stitch star David H.K. Bell died aged 46 on June 12

The Lilo and Stitch actor - who was credited as Big Hawaiian Dude in the 2025 live-action remake of the 2002 Disney movie - died on June 12 in Hawaii aged 46, and now new details around the late star's tragic passing.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Bell's autopsy report listed acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity, among its findings.

Atherosclerosis is caused by fats, cholesterol and other substances building up in or on the artery walls, and it leads to the narrowing of the arteries, which blocks blood flow or burst, causing a blood clot.

Elsewhere in the autopsy - carried out at Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, on June 19 and completed on July 10 - the report found Bell also suffered from stasis dermatitis and edema.

Stasis dermatitis is a skin condition that causes an individual's lower legs to become swollen or inflamed due to poor blood circulation in the legs.

Edema is a condition that causes swelling in a person's body because fluid is trapped in tissues, often in someone's feet, ankles and legs.

The autopsy report revealed Bell "complained of difficulty breathing" before his death.

Medical intervention efforts, as well as resuscitation attempts, took place.

And the exam also discovered Bell had defibrillator (AED) pads on his chest, an airway in his mouth, a blood pressure cuff on his right upper arm, and IV line in his left arm.

Bell also had an intraosseous needle in his lower left leg.

The outlet noted that the exam is a "coroner's case" and that it does not give a cause or manner of death.

The actor's sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on June 15.

She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.

"I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.

"I met my little brother at the age of 18, on my high school graduation day, it was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom’s made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime.

"While I didn’t grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.

"He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together. We looked forward to going to Tatihi and the Lindsey reunion together to create more family connections. (sic)"