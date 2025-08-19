Sofia Vergara's past divorces make her hopeful of finding a new partner.

Former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara

The 53-year-old actress was married to her school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, 54, from 1990 until 1993, and she had a 33-year-old son named Manolo with him.

In 2023, her second husband Joe Manganiello, 48, filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in February 2024.

Sofia claimed the split happened because Joe wanted to start a family, something that has been denied by the Magic Mike actor - who has since been in a relationship with actress Caitlin O'Connor, 35, for two years.

Although Sofia has embraced single life, she remains "positive and hopeful" that she will eventually find her Mr. Right.

The Modern Family star told the new issue of Britain's Closer magazine: "Divorce taught me that there is always hope.

"Sometimes things don't work out because there is a huge issue that neither of you want to compromise on, but it's always important to stay positive and hopeful."

Despite her marriages ending, Sofia still thinks the man of her dreams is out there somewhere.

She said: "I do still believe in love.

"In life things don't always work out as we expected or wanted them to, but even when we have experienced disappointment, I think it's good for the heart to at least be open to finding love."

And Sofia has listed some of the qualities she wants her next boyfriend to have.

She revealed: "I want somebody who still wants to have a lot of fun in life, who laughs a lot and makes me laugh."

Sofia played the feisty and outspoken alter ego Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC series Modern Family from 2009 until the show ended in 2020.

The sitcom finished after 11 seasons with creators Christopher Lloyd, 65, and Steven Levitan, 63, wrapping up the extended Pritchett family's story, but Sofia misses playing Gloria - who was married to patriarch Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O'Neill - and would love the characters to return in the future.

She said: "I miss playing Gloria, I absolutely loved playing Gloria.

"Even though we were a fictional family, we became like a real family. I miss all of my castmates - I would do anything to be able to work with them all again.

"At some point, I hope the show could make a comeback.

"It would be the easiest 'yes' for me. That's why I keep texting Ed [O'Neill, on-screen husband], reminding him not to die, we could never do it without him!"