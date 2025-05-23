Dolly Parton is "happy" that her late husband, Carl Dean, is "at peace".

Dolly Parton's husband died in March

The 79-year-old singer was devastated when her spouse passed away in March at the age of 82, and while she will "miss him forever", the '9 to 5' hitmaker is comforted by the knowledge that her beloved partner is no longer in pain.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He did suffer a lot for the last few years, and there's a part of me that's happy he's at peace and at rest. But then of course, there's that part of me that will miss him forever and long for him every day. For the rest of my life, I'm sure."⁠

The 'Jolene' singer is "holding up" as she tries to adjust to life without Carl, who she married in 1966 after two years together.

She said: “Of course I miss him. I’m having to really go through a lot trying to figure out how to be without him because I was with him for so long.

"I'm holding up, I'm doing as well as one can after 60 years, being with and loving somebody."

To honour Carl, Dolly released new song 'If You Hadn't Been There' in tribute to his memory.

She said: "When Carl did pass away, I thought, 'I gotta do something so I'm just gonna put that song out as a tribute to him."

The country legend couldn't "believe the amount of support" she receved from fans around the world and thanked them for their kindness.

After Carl died, Dolly vowed their love story would "never end".

She posted on Instagram: “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story.”

And, speaking a few weeks after his death, she told Knox News, “I'm doing better than I thought I would. I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close."