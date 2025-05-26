Dolly Parton says she could show up to Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter Tour'.

Dolly Parton has revealed whether she is planning to attend 'The Cowboy Carter Tour'

The 79-year-old country music legend was "very honoured" when the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker, 43, remade her 1973 classic - but with a "twist" where she warns Jolene to stay clear of her man.

Asked if she can be expected at one of the shows on the mammoth stadium tour, Dolly told the HuffPost: “You never know ― anything is possible! Because she really is doing great with that [tour]."

On being "very amused" by Beyoncé's take on 'Jolene', she added: “I was very honoured that she wanted to do her version of Jolene.

“That’s all a great compliment to me, when somebody wants to do my songs in any version.

“I was very amused by her take on that, and I got a big kick out of that.

“She’s not gonna sit back and say, ‘Oh please don’t take my man.’ She’s gonna kick some a**!”

Beyoncé kicked off her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' by raking in a record-setting $55.7 million gross.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker finished a run of five gigs at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 9, and pulled in well over $50 million with 217,000 tickets sold.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the Los Angeles run was the "biggest reported single-venue engagement" of the year so far.

It was also the fifth-highest grossing tour stop in Boxscore history, beaten only by U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas across 2023 and 2024, Harry Styles at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2022, and Take That's Wembley Stadium run in 2011.

What's more, it also marked the highest-grossing single-venue engagement in history by a female artist.

Beyoncé started her tour on April 28 and returned to the venue on May 1, 4, 7 and 9, pulling in an average of $11.1 million per night with over 43,000 fans in attendance for each show.

With three performances as SoFi in 2023, her eight gigs in total was more than any other artist in the venue's five-year history.

On the opening night of the SoFi run, the Grammy Award-winner was joined onstage by her daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter.

Blue Ivy, 13, danced with her famous mother during her performance of 'America Has A Problem'.

Later on, it was time for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old, Rumi Carter, to make her onstage debut.

As Beyoncé belted out the moving ballad 'Protector', Rumi and her big sister stood with her under the spotlight.

Following the performance, pictures of Beyoncé and her three children - also including Rumi's twin brother Sir - appeared on a big screen behind her.