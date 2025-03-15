Dolly Parton "will always love" Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her late husband

The 79-year-old country music singer lost her husband, aged 82, on March 3, and Dolly paid tribute to Carl on Friday (14.03.25) at the preview for Dollywood season passholders ahead of opening for its 40th season in Tennessee.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker told the crowd: "Of course I will always love him, and I’ll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you."

During her appearance, Dolly updated fans about the recent changes that have been made to Dollywood - the Dolly-themed amusement park - while it was closed for maintenance work.

Dolly has disappeared from the spotlight since announcing the passing of her husband on March 3.

But the award-winning star said on Instagram at the time: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.

"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Carl made a concerted effort to keep a low profile during his life, and Dolly previously admitted that they were "completely opposite" characters.

The country music icon - who married Carl in 1966 - told PEOPLE in 2015: "They say that opposites attract, and it’s true. We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me.

"My husband is a good man, first of all. He’s a deep person, but he has a great and warped sense of humour. He makes me laugh and entertains me. He’s very secure within himself."