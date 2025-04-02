Dolly Parton will never "make fun of Jesus" in her music.

The 79-year-old country music star has recalled recording her duet version of 'Please Please Please' with Sabrina Carpenter, and Dolly has revealed that she warned the blonde beauty that she wouldn't compromise her values.

Dolly told Knox News: "Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough."

Dolly has worked with the likes of Sabrina, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus in recent years, and the award-winning star has relished the experience.

The singer shared: "[Sabrina] was so sweet. And Beyonce's great and Miley, you know I love her. So, I'm just having fun with all of it."

Dolly is one of the best-selling artists of all time, but she's often too busy to listen to other musicians.

Asked what music she listens to when she's getting ready, Dolly told NYLON magazine: "I don’t listen to a lot of music, I’m so busy writing it.

"I’m usually having to work on something that involves my music. Right now, I’m doing my life story as a musical and I’ve written all the stuff for that. As far as getting dressed in the mornings, I like to have my quiet time.

"When I’m getting ready, I’m always thinking and writing something down. I like to feel what kind of mood I’m in, then I base what I’m going to wear on that."

Dolly makes a concerted effort to wear things that accentuate her "good points" and "play down [her] bad points".

The country star said: "If I’m going to the recording studio or doing interviews, I need to dress it up a little, but I always try to wear things that play up my good points and play down my bad points.

"If you feel good in what you’re wearing, you project good, and people feel good around you. It’s the same with your hair or make-up. If you feel like you look good, you do good and you present yourself well."