Domhnall Gleeson contacted Steve Carell before signing up to star in The Paper.

Domhnall Gleeson contacted Steve Carell before agreeing to star in The Paper

The 42-year-old actor stars in The Office US spin-off as Ned Sampson, the editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper, and explained how he got in touch with Carell – who starred as Michael Scott in the American take on Ricky Gervais' sitcom.

Domhnall recalled: "I dropped him a line because I value his opinion as an artist and as a great person. He said, 'It'd be mad not to work with (The Office executive producer) Greg Daniels if you had the opportunity.'"

The Harry Potter star confessed that he was hesitant about starring in The Paper because he was an avid watcher of The Office.

Gleeson said: "I was a big fan, which made me slightly apprehensive about tackling something adjacent to the universe."

The Paper premiered on Peacock earlier this week and Domnhall accepts the "inevitable comparisons" that will be made to The Office – although it has emerged that the comedy has already been renewed for a second season.

The Irish actor – the son of Oscar-nominated star Brendan Gleeson – explained: "I just took it on its own terms.

"And on its own terms, I thought it was something really special."

Gleeson previously recalled how he received "big advice" from John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim Halpert in The Office US, that convinced him to join the cast of The Paper.

He said earlier this year: "He was wonderful. I mean, his big advice that he gave me was to do it.

"And the same with Steve Carell, another just wonderful actor who I'd worked with before. And their advice was, if it's Greg Daniels, you should do it because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have."

Domhnall added: "I mean, I like to think I would've got there on my own anyway, but certainly if [John] and Steve had been like, 'Don't do it, it's a nightmare,' I would've hightailed it, but they could not have been more positive about it, and I'm delighted I listened to them."