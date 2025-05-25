Domhnall Gleeson received "big advice" from John Krasinski before filming 'The Paper'.

Domhnall Gleeson stars in the spin-off show

The 42-year-old actor is set to star in 'The Office' spin-off show, and Domhnall has received some advice from John, who previously played Jim Halpert in the US version of 'The Office'.

Domhnall - who is the son of actor Brendan Gleeson - told People: "He was wonderful. I mean, his big advice that he gave me was to do it.

"And the same with Steve Carell, another just wonderful actor who I'd worked with before. And their advice was, if it's Greg Daniels, you should do it because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have."

John and Steve actually helped to convince Domhnall to join 'The Paper'.

He shared: "I mean, I like to think I would've got there on my own anyway, but certainly if [John] and Steve had been like, 'Don't do it, it's a nightmare,' I would've hightailed it, but they could not have been more positive about it, and I'm delighted I listened to them."

Domhnall now feels excited to star in the spin-off show.

He said: "I'm so happy I did it because I think we have something really lovely. So I'm thrilled with it."

Meanwhile, Domhnall recently acknowledged that his dad's fame and success has helped him in his own career.

The actor thinks it's "important" to have conversations about so-called 'nepo babies' in the entertainment industry.

He told The Irish Times: "It’s an important conversation. There are a lot of people whose parents are in the industry.

"It’s important that there is room for other people. I’ve been so lucky when it comes to what my father did and having the means to be able to pursue acting even when I wasn’t making enough money to look after myself.

"I think it’s fair for people to talk about that, and it’s important that you can acknowledge it. Otherwise you’re lying to yourself.

"I also think it’s important that more people can get into the industry who don’t have the means of the majority who are in there at the moment."