Dominic McLaughlin admits it felt "surreal" putting on his Harry Potter costume.

Dominic McLaughlin, middle, loved becoming Harry Potter for the first time

The 11-year-old actor is taking on the title role - which was originally played by Daniel Radcliffe on the big screen - in HBO's upcoming TV reboot of JK Rowling's iconic magical book series, and he was excited as filming recently got underway.

Asked how the transformation felt, he told BBC News: "A bit surreal to be honest, because I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger."

The child star will once again teaming up with his Grow co-star Nick Frost after they worked together on the new film.

When it comes to the world of Potter, Dominic described the upcoming TV revival of the wizarding saga as a "dream".

He added: “It was like the dream role, of course, so I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it.”

HBO previously announced that Dominic had been cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton - who will portray Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively - for the show.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said: “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

Nick - who is playing Rubeus Hagrid in the revival - recently revealed filming will take "10 or 11 months a season", with one series planned for each of the seven books.

He told Collider: "I'm just so excited to get going. I've gone in to do head sculpts and have your hand stand and stuff, and they say, ‘Oh, have a look at this.’

"And you're like, ‘Wow. That's the coolest thing.’ I love films.

"I’ve loved cinema my whole life, so to be part of that universe now and that they're showing me, like, a dancing mushroom, it's like, ‘That is so cool!’”

Other stars cast in the series thus far include Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall) and John Lithow (Albus Dumbledore), while some roles - like Lord Voldemort - are being kept under wraps for the time being.