Donald Trump wants to plant the US flag on Mars

The President of the United States, 78, made his first address to a joint session of Congress of his second term in office on Tuesday (04.03.25) and continued to support his idea of sending humans into Outer Space.

He said: "We are going to conquer the vast frontiers of science, and we’re going to lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond."

Shortly after he took office in January, the former 'Apprentice' star - who is known for his close friendship with SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk - made the same vow to his fellow Americans that he will endeavor to see the country's emblem standing on the fourth planet from the sun.

He said: "We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars."

Prior to that Telsa founder Elon, 53, claimed in a a social media post that it would going to the Moon would just be a "distraction" as NASA's Moon-to-Mars programme aims to send humans to the red at some point in the next decade.

He wrote on X: "No, we’re going straight to Mars. The Moon is a distraction.

Mass to orbit is the key metric, thereafter mass to Mars surface. The former needs to be in the megaton to orbit per year range to build a self-sustaining colony on Mars."

Years earlier, Trump had claimed NASA should be focusing on going to Mars, especially because Americans famously landed on the Moon in the late 1960s.

He said: "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!."