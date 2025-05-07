Donna Kelce "knew nothing" of Travis Kelce's dating life when he was at college.

Donna Kelce has addressed Travis Kelce's dating life before he met Taylor Swift

The 72-year-old matriarch has become known around the world since her NFL star son struck up a relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift, but admitted that she was kept almost completely in the dark when it came to the previous relationships of both Travis and his elder brother Jason.

Speaking on the 'New Heights' podcast, she said: "Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home. You dated, but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav I met one or two.

"I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?"

Travis replied: "What? I didn’t have any girlfriends!"

Meanwhile, Jason - who has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018 and has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and five-week-old Finn with her- insisted that he actually had "zero game" during his youth.

He said: "I had plenty of time!

"I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa, that’s why I had zero game."

Earlier this year, retired footballer Jason noted that when Travis - who previously dated the likes of Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall and fashion influencer Kayla Nicole - met 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor that it all felt "different" to what had gone before and it was very obvious that he "really, really liked" her, even in the early days.

Speaking on 'The Steam Room' podcast, Jason said: "This felt different.

"Just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her.”

“You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go. “I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye-opening to me."