Donna Kelce is maintaining keepsakes from her son Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star and Love Story singer announced their engagement on Tuesday (26.08.25) after almost two years of dating and Travis' mother is "holding onto mementos" in order to treasure the memorable moment in her youngest son's life.

A source told People: "Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple."

Travis and Taylor made their first public appearance together since their engagement was revealed at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday (28.08.25) night and the pair are believed to have been in "celebration mode" since the NFL tight end popped the question.

The source said: "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.

"It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them.

"Friends have been stopping by and sending little gifts. It has all been intimate, nothing over the top."

Meanwhile, Donna changed her Facebook profile picture to show support for Travis and Taylor, both 35, after the engagement announcement.

The NFL mom - who has also son Jason Kelce, 37, with her former husband Ed Kelce - changed the image to photos of the newly-engaged couple as children.

Meanwhile, Ed revealed that three-time Super Bowl champion Travis made his romantic forest proposal a fortnight ago after some encouragement from both him and Taylor's father Scott Swift.

Ed told News 5 Cleveland: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week ... he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."