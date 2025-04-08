Dove Cameron "used to have full panic attacks" over attention from fans.

Dove Cameron reflects on her mental health

The 29-year-old actress and singer - who rose to fame as a young star with the titular roles in Disney Channel comedy series 'Liv and Maddie' between 2013 and 2017 - has recalled how she struggled with suddenly finding herself in the public eye.

Dove told Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I couldn’t have prepared."

She added: "I didn't really learn how to navigate fan attention or public attention for many years. I used to have full panic attack."

Dove was "surprised" by the way she handled life in the spotlight.

She said: "I also think I surprised myself by being more introverted than I anticipated. You truly don't know until you're put into that situation.

"And then you're like, 'Oh, I'm very introverted.' "

Dove was also struggling as her father took his own life just before she started working on 'Liv and Maddie'.

She recalled: "There was so much going on in my personal life... That's going to affect any kid. When you're 15 and that happens, it changes the course of your life...

"And within the same calendar year, we were in 900 million homes and translated into all these different languages."

There was a quick turnaround from her father's death to suddenly being on set and thrust into the limelight.

Dove said: "There was no way for me to wrap my head around it. Understand it, conceptualise it. We were at his funeral, and then like, on Bainbridge Island.

"And then a couple months later, I was at The Grove with people asking me to sign glossies. I didn't know how to really reconcile with that...

"It was almost like [at] the beginning of my career, I was so shrouded by this heavy cloud that it didn't hit me that I was a famous person until years later."

Despite that struggle, Dove saw her work on 'Liv and Maddie' as "a great escape" at the time,

She explained: "I would come to work every day and some days would be good and some days would be bad, and everybody was super protective of me.

"And it was kind of like a volatile time in my life in general, just being a teenager, being on TV."