Drake blasted his exes for having "played with" him in an on-stage rant in Australia on Sunday (09.02.25) night.

The 38-year-old rapper was filmed ranting about unnamed former flames during his concert at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, and while he didn't single out any by name it came shortly before Serena Williams - who he dated in 2011 - joined Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl half-time show to dance during 'Not Like Us', the rapper's diss track about him, while another ex-lover, SZA, also performed during his rival's segment.

In footage shared online, Drake grew increasingly animated as he ranted: "If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f****** played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money....

"I want you to all to turn up to this song. This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f*****' life! If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f*****' turn up! (sic)"

As the crowd cheered, he told his DJ: "Now you can play the song!"

He then broke into his track 'You Broke My Heart'.

During his 13-minute set at the Super Bowl, Kendrick had repeatedly teased performing 'Not Like Us' before eventually delighting the crowd at the end of his set.

A couple of minutes into his performance, Kendrick said: "I want to play their favourite song ... but you know they love to sue."

Prior to the game, fans wondered whether the 'Like That' hitmaker would perform 'Not Like Us', after Drake previously filed a defamation lawsuit against his rap rival over lyrics that accuse him of being a sexual predator, which he denies.

The Grammy-winning star performed 'Not Like Us' at the end of his set, but he opted to censor the most controversial lyrics amid the ongoing legal battle.

Meanwhile, Kendrick's show also included performances of 'Humble', 'DNA', 'Squabble Up', 'Man At The Garden' and 'Euphoria', another Drake diss track.

The rapper arrived on stage atop a black Buick GNX car, the same model his father drove home from hospital after Kendrick was born in June 1987.

He was later joined on stage by SZA as they performed their hits 'All the Stars' and 'Luther', together, while Samuel L Jackson played host as Uncle Sam, praising the duo.

At one point, the actor said: "That's what I'm talking about. That's what America wants, nice and calm."