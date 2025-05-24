Duchess Catherine's brother opens up about unique bond

The Princess of Wales’ brother has opened up about their unique bond.

James Middleton, 38 – who has been open about his mental health issues - explained he has always relied on his family, including big sister Duchess Catherine, 43, to help him cope.

He told The Mirror: “I'm incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends.

“They've seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they've always been there when I've needed them.

“Sibling love is something unique, you can't choose your siblings, it can be complicated, it takes work, but when it's strong, I believe it's one of the most powerful bonds there is.”

Speaking about his family, he went on: “They’ve always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them, and I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn’t fully know it at the time.

“Looking back, I think it gave me permission, in a way, to feel things more deeply and to name those feelings when they came up.

“That doesn’t mean I always found it easy. In fact, like a lot of men, I struggled with expressing how I was doing when I was at my lowest.

“But having strong women around me who led with compassion and honesty definitely helped me learn that vulnerability wasn’t weakness, it was strength.”

James – who married French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in September 2021 before welcoming son Inigo in 2023 – had an idyllic childhood in Berkshire with parents Carole, 70 and Michael, 75 and sisters Catherine and Pippa, 41.