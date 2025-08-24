Duncan James has reportedly split from his partner Rodrigo Reis after six years together.

Duncan James has reportedly split from his partner Rodrigo Reis after six years together

The Blue singer, 47, began dating Rodrigo in 2019 after the pair first met in November 2018, and amid reports they have split the performer has also posted a social media message describing his summer as one of “growth”.

Duncan and Rodrigo regularly shared photographs together on Instagram, where Duncan documented their relationship milestones.

But all images of Rodrigo have now been scrubbed from Duncan’s account and the pair have unfollowed one another.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Duncan and Rodrigo have gone their separate ways after six years. A break-up is never easy but Duncan has been throwing himself into the band and keeping his mind occupied with music.”

And according to The Daily Mail, the couple’s relationship ended several months ago.

Earlier this year, Duncan marked his and Rodrigo’s anniversary with a tribute video set to the Brazilian song Meu Abrigo.

He explained at the time the title translates as “my shelter”, saying the words conveyed love, protection and support through life’s challenges, which he felt reflected their relationship.

To celebrate, Duncan arranged a hotel stay in London, surprising Rodrigo, a flight attendant based in Belgium, with balloons, banners and cake.

In his latest post, Duncan shared a video montage captioned: “Summer 2025 – a season of sea, sun, and soul-soothing magic.

“Grateful for family, friends, and adventures that filled my heart. From quiet healing to laughter under golden skies, and neon lights. This chapter was one of growth, love, magic and light. Here’s to carrying the glow into every season ahead.”

Speaking previously to The Daily Mail, Duncan said Rodrigo and his daughter enjoyed a close relationship.

Duncan has a daughter with his former partner Claire Grainger.

The news of the separation follows a personal loss earlier this summer.

In June, Duncan announced on Instagram his uncle Alistair had died.

He wrote online: “Yesterday, we said goodbye to my dear uncle Alistair – the kindest, gentlest soul you could ever hope to meet.

“A true eccentric and a proper gentleman, full of life and personality. He loved nothing more than being out on the sea with his boat and enjoying a good beer.

“He passed away peacefully at home, and he leaves behind a huge space in the hearts of everyone who knew him.”