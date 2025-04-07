Simon Le Bon washes his hair with clay and vinegar instead of shampoo.

Simon Le Bon never uses shampoo

The Duran Duran frontman is convinced he's managed to avoid hair loss in later life by ditching his regular cleansing products and using a natural clay called ghassoul to remove dirt - which he follows with rinse of apple cider vinegar instead of conditioner.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspape, Simon explained: "The best thing for a guy, if you want to keep your hair: don’t use shampoo.

"That’s my tip. I use a clay from Morocco called Ghassoul and I use apple cider vinegar occasionally as conditioner. You’d think it would stink but after a short time it doesn’t at all; it gives my hair body and some stiffness."

Simon went on to admit he also doesn't like the grey hairs in his beard so he often dyes it to avoiding looking like "Father Christmas".

He added: "I don’t like it when my beard gets too white - I either shave it off or put some colour on it because you can’t have Duran Duran fronted by Father Christmas."

The admission comes after Simon became a grandfather after his daughter Amber Le Bon welcomed her first child - a son named Sasha Echo - with her boyfriend Ben Mercer in January.

Amber told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I'm just so obsessed with him. I keep looking at him and think, ‘How on earth am I ever going do anything ever again? And all I want to do is cuddle you and smell you ...

"We had two names on our shortlist and when he came out, I said, ‘I think he's a Sasha'. I've always loved that name.

"Echo is a name from Greek mythology, and we liked the way it flowed on from his first name."

During her third trimester, Amber joined her dad on Duran Duran's US tour and her son has already shown himself to be a Duran Duran fan. She added to the publication: "It was the last time I'd be able to do it without having to think about anyone else, and we had such a lovely time.

"I was quite big and pregnant at that point, and I wore sparkly dresses to all the shows and looked like a little disco ball, so we ended up calling the bump ‘Sparkles', which was Sasha's name until he was born.

"Sparkles loves music - he's a mini-Durannie already. He was definitely kicking along to the older stuff."