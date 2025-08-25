Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared how "emotional" it was performing a "sacred" Samoan dance with his family.

Dwayne Johnson performed a scared Samoan dance with his mother and daughters in Hawaii

The 53-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has shared a video of the group - including his Samoan mother Ata and daughters - performing the Taualuga in Hawaii.

The Black Adam star took his shirt off to proudly display his Polynesian tattoo and slapped the ground during the ceremonial performance, which symbolises the completion of something important.

Dwayne - who is father to Simone, 24, Jasmine, nine, and six-year-old Tiana - penned alongside the clip on Instagram: "I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga.

"It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells.

Also custom for Samoan women to lift their lava lavas up to proudly show their beautiful malu (tattoo) on their legs as well.

"I’m slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me).

"It’s emotional.

You can’t help but feel it.

The mana.

"Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah (sic)"

Earlier this year, the WWE star shared how much he has loved showcasing Polynesian culture through the Moana franchise.

Dwayne - who voices Maui in the Disney animated film franchise - told E! News: "The thing about 'Moana' - and I think the success about 'Moana' - and I wanna thank everybody out there, it's just been this global embrace of our Polynesian culture, and it's really cool."

Dwayne also loves that the movies can inspire young girls.

The actor - who has Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone with Dany Garcia - said: "Of everything that I love about Moana, the thing that I love most is my daughters, all three of my daughters, see themselves in Moana. And I think this idea of emboldening and empowering our young women and how important that is.

"And I get to run around, with my long hair as Maui, and go, 'Cheehoo,' and embolden our young girls - it's awesome."