Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has become "numb over the loss" of his dog.

Dwayne Johnson is feeling 'numb over the loss' of his dog Hobbs

The 52-year-old actor - who is married to Lauren Hashian and has Jasmine, nine as well as six-year-old Tiana with her - took to social media on Tuesday (25.02.25) to reveal the news that his pooch Hobbs had passed away.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."

The former WWE star - who also has Simone, 23, with ex-wife Dany Garcia - decided to add the George Strait track 'Whats Going On In Your World' with the track b because it felt "appropriate" and while he isn't sure how things work in terms of the afterlife, he begged his canine companion to "come back and visit" in the future.

Quoting the lyrics, he added: "Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same.

"One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine.

"Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again.

The French bulldog was adopted by 'Moana' star Dwayne in 2015 and was named after his 'Fast and Furious' character.

At the time, he also adopted Brutus but he passed away that same year after ingesting a toxic mushroom and Dwayne later cast Hobbs in his movie 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

He said: "As producer of @hobbsandshaw, I thought it was the right thing to do to actually cast my French bulldog in our movie. Nepotism shmepotism.

"Three years ago we brought puppy Hobbs and his baby brother, Brutus home to become our ohana. Sadly, we lost puppy Brutus a few months later. Broke our hearts, but this little beast Hobbs goes on to live his best life daily and I’m quite proud of his performance in our movie."