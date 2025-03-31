Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was left convinced he was going to die after being caught in a terrifying private plane incident that forced an emergency return to Hawaii.

The 52-year-old actor and former WWE star had been en route from Hawaii to Houston, Texas, to take part in the opening weekend of the United Football League’s second season when the aircraft encountered serious mechanical issues that led the pilot to tell the wrestler-turned-actor they were in crisis.

In a chat with fans on X, Dwayne said: "The pilot comes back to me, he gets down on one knee, and he is face-to-face with me,” Johnson said. “It’s just me on the plane. Just me and the crew. And he says, ‘Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem.’”

Dwayne also described how, 35 to 40 minutes into the flight, the pilot made the decision to turn back due to a hydraulic overheating issue.

He added: “He explained to me what happened, and he said it was a hydraulics issue with overheating. “He said there are some issues we can work out as we are in the air, and then there’s some that we are not going to take a chance on, especially over the ocean.”

The former wrestling champion had been scheduled to appear on the field in Houston to help generate excitement for the UFL season opener last week when the plane ran into problems – an event he had been eagerly anticipating, and which he apologised to fans on X for missing due to the emergency.

He added: “I was ready to go. Man, I was super pumped to get down there to Texas, to rock and roll with all the players and fans and coaches.”

Dwayne added he was “so super bummed” he failed to make the event.

His chat with fans came on Saturday (29.03.25) but has only now come to light.

Dwayne also recounted how he feared he would die in the flight emergency, adding. “Is this it? Is this how I check out?”

He praised the flight crew for their composure during the ordeal, particularly the pilot, whose “demeanour in that moment” reassured him.

He added as he waited in his seat, contemplating the gravity of the situation, a flight attendant approached him who astounded him with her reaction.

Dwayne said: “She was amazing. She goes, ‘Mr. Johnson, can I get you anything?’

“I told her she could get me a drink and make it a double.

“When you are back there alone with just your drink, and you are thinking about this, and you’ve got everything crossed hoping you make it back safely, you start to realize really quickly the s*** that is really important in life.

“Bottom line is: I’m grateful to be back on the ground. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii... I appreciate God, the universe.

“I took this as a sign from God and the universe. I wish though I was there in Houston, Texas.”