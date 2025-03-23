Eiza Gonzalez relished working with "one of [her] best friends" on 'Ash'.

Eiza Gonzalez stars alongside her showbiz pal in the new movie

The 35-year-old actress stars alongside Aaron Paul, one of her real-life best friends, in the new thriller film, and Eiza has admitted that she loved the experience of working with the 45-year-old actor.

Speaking to 'Extra', Eiza explained: "I’ve never done horror like that, so I was really excited to do horror in that vein, and then I got to work with Aaron Paul, who I love and is one of my best friends."

Despite this, Eiza insists that it was a "complete coincidence" that they both star in the new movie.

The brunette beauty shared: "The script landed on our table at the same table and he texted me, he said, ‘Hey, are you doing this movie? I would love to work with you. I’ve been dying to work with you.’ I was like, ‘Me, too.’ We were just secretly praying that the script is good.

"What an amazing opportunity to work with one of your best friends and we were both sort of in love with the concept, and then we were like, ‘Okay, let’s speak with the director and see what his vision is,’ and once we did, it was kismet."

Eiza feels she's currently in the midst of a career peak.

The actress - whose previous film credits include 'Baby Driver' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong' - reflected: "I’m sort of in a very risk-taking kind of space in my career and doing independent film-making … It is the best experience to be able to do that."

Asked whether she'd be open to making a musical, Eiza replied: "I’d love to."