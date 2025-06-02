Timothee Chalamet's ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez is "obsessed" by his new romance with reality star Kylie Jenner.

Eiza Gonzalez has opened up about her ex Timothee Chalamet

The 'Fountain of Youth' star was linked to Timothee back in 2020 - three years before he struck up a romance with reality TV star Kylie - and Eiza, 35, has now admitted she's happy to see him "thriving" because the couple look "so in love and so cute".

During an appearance in Cosmopolitan magazine's online video series 'Cheap Shots', Eiza explained: "They look so cute together. They look so in love and so cute, I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy."

She added of the 29-year-old 'Dune' star: "I think he’s the most talented, sweetest - honestly, sweetest boy - and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends.

"I have nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Eiza was first linked to the actor in June 2020 when they were spotted enjoying a break together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but reports suggested the pair had parted ways by the end of the year.

The 'A Complete Unknown' actor has been romancing Kylie - who is mom to Stormi, seven, and three-year-old Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - since April 2023 and their relationship has won the seal of approval from Timothee's mother Nicole Flender.

The real estate agent told Curbed: “I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.”

While Kylie was by her boyfriend's side throughout the Hollywood awards season, she recently admitted she is keen to try and keep her personal life more private these days.

The 'Kardashians' star told HommeGirls: "The internet is amazing because obviously that’s where I started my business. It’s been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it’s about finding balance. There’s a dark side to it. It’s just about finding that balance."

The make-up mogul prefers to spend time at home with her friends and family rather than going out to high-profile events.

She said: "I value a lot of personal time. So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone’s house, or if we’re going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together."