Elizabeth Hurley's relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus "feels nice" because he's so "supportive".

Elizabeth Hurley is smitten with Billy Ray Cyrus

The 60-year-old model/actress went public with her new romance with the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker earlier this year and she's now revealed they've enjoyed a chilled summer together and adopted two tortoises.

She told The Mirror newspaper: "Billy and I have had most of the summer off. We’ve seen both his daughters [Miley and Noah] play in London, which was great. He’s very supportive and that feels nice.

"We’ve adopted two tortoises, and I have become something of a bird watcher. We’ve just seen some goshawks. They’re unbelievable.

"Very, very rare. There are only 1,000 nesting pairs in the UK. "

She went on to joke: "I have a really interesting life. Wild. Parties every night."

It comes after Billy, 64, previously revealed he first got to know Elizabeth while filming 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise and they got back in touch following the breakdown of his marriage to third wife Firerose.

During an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show, Billy said: "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different.

"If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

The pair didn't speak for another two years, but Billy was grateful when Elizabeth sent him a supportive message when he was going through a tough time after his marriage broke down.

He added: "I felt like: ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you.

"And in this moment ... a friend reached out ... Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most ... this friend who made me laugh."