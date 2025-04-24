Elizabeth Hurley “likes the whole cowboy thing” about new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley 'likes the whole cowboy thing' about Billy Ray Cyrus

The 59-year-old actress and the 63-year-old singer surprised their followers with a joint Instagram post on Easter Sunday, which showed Billy giving Elizabeth a kiss on the cheek but friends say Elizabeth finds Billy Ray’s country roots attractive.

A friend told the New York Post’s Page Six: “She’s been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing.”

The pal added that Elizabeth spent Easter with country singer Billy Ray at his Nashville ranch.

And, while some celebrities and fans have reacted with shock to the new romance, insiders insist Elizabeth and Billy Ray are serious about each other.

One pal said: “This is not a hoax. Liz is not a hoaxy person; she’s very sincere, very bright and I think she likes him. Just look at the photo of them together — she looks happy! People are so quick to be mean.”

Elizabeth and Billy Ray have not shared any other information about their reported relationship, however Elizabeth did hint at the romance earlier this month.

During a recent holiday to the Maldives, she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and tagged Billy Ray’s account.

She also used his song ‘She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore’ to accompany the picture and he liked the post.

The pair have worked together in the past having starred in the 2022 film 'Christmas in Paradise'.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth – who had son Damian Hurley with the late businessman Steve Bing – and was previously married to Arun Nayar from 2008 to 2010, revealed in 2020 that she was looking for “companionship” and “fun”.

She explained to Tatler: “I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” Hurley told Tatler in February 2020. “I don’t know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”

Billy Ray's first wife was Cindy Smith, whom he was married to from 1986 until their divorce in 1991.

The country star and his second ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 57, are parents to Miley Cyrus, 32, Noah Cyrus, 25, and Braison Cyrus, 33.

Billy Ray adopted Brandi Cyrus, 37, and Trace Cyrus, 36, from Tish's past relationship. Billy Ray also has a 33-year-old son, Christopher Cody, whose mother is waitress Kristin Luckey.

He started a relationship with singer Firerose, 36, in 2022, they tied the knot in October 2023 but divorced less than a year later.