Ellen DeGeneres is being sued for negligence.

Ellen DeGeneres is being sued

The 67-year-old former talk show host has been accused by an unnamed woman of causing a car accident when she ignored a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County on 16 October 2023, and "t-boned" the plaintiff's car.

Documents obtained by People magazine noted the “intersection [where the incident occurred] is controlled by stop signs in all directions.”

The woman claimed she stopped for her sign and "made sure there were no other vehicles” present before proceeding forward but "suddenly and without any warning", Ellen crashed into her car, causing "multiple serious personal injuries and damages" to the other driver.

The lawsuit stated: “Ellen DeGeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign."

The Finding Dory star is accused of displaying “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person, and having “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff's vehicle to be collided with by the defendants' vehicle.”

The woman is suing for general negligence and an undisclosed amount in compensatory damages, and alleged she has suffered costs including wage loss and accrued hospital and medical expenses, as well as “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety.”

Ellen has since left California for a new life in England with wife Portia Di Rossi and she recently claimed "everything" is "just better" in the UK.

The TV star admitted that she was relishing her new lifestyle since making the move to England.

She told broadcaster Richard Bacon: "It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."

Ellen explained that she's been enjoying the rural lifestyle since leaving the US last year.

She said: "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."