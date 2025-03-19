Ellen Pompeo cried during an "uncomfortable" sex scene for 'Grey’s Anatomy'.

Ellen Pompeo has opened up about her time on Grey’s Anatomy

The actress - who appeared in 21 seasons of the hit medical drama - has revealed she broke down in tears when she had to film an intimate moment with her co-star T.R. Knight because it felt so "awkward".

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she explained: "TR and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene and we were both crying.

"The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that, I didn’t want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad."

Ellen's nightmare continued as she was then forced to reshoot the scene.

She added: "The network said there was too much thrusting. In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that s*** … "

It's been years since she filmed the scene, but Ellen has never had to courage to actually watch it to see how it turned out.

She said: "I’ve never watched that scene. I’ve never seen it. I don’t know how it was shot or covered or how it was edited but I’m full-on in tears the whole entire scene and those are real tears.

"There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t want to do at the time."

After spending such a long time on the TV show, Ellen admits she didn't really know what to do when she finally walked away from the role of Dr. Meredith Grey.

Later in the podcast, she explained: "I didn’t know what I was going to do. I just knew that I really couldn’t do ‘Grey’s’ anymore.

"t was to the point where I really just felt like an animal at the zoo. I’m a big believer in destiny. I thought, if there’s something else I’m meant to do, it’s gonna find me. But I know I have to leave this."