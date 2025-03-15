Ellen Pompeo won't allow her ten-year-old daughter to watch 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Ellen Pompeo played Dr Meredith Grey on the hit TV show

The 55-year-old actress - who played Dr Meredith Grey in the medical drama series - has revealed that she isn't willing to allow her daughter to watch the hit TV show.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Ellen - who has Eli, six, Sienna, ten, and Stella, 15, with husband Chris Ivery - explained: "My 15-year-old has seen it, and now my ten-year-old wants to see it. She's not ready, but a lot of kids in her class have seen it.

"No judgement on other parents. But I don't want my daughter to see me in my underwear on television just yet. But all her classmates have so ... That makes for great conversation at pick-up."

Ellen stepped down as a series regular on 'Grey's Anatomy' in 2023, and Shonda Rhimes subsequently admitted that she found the actress' exit to be a "heartbreaking moment".

The 55-year-old producer - who created the TV show - admitted that she was disappointed to see Ellen leave the programme.

She told E! News: "Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me."

Shonda and Ellen discussed the issue at length before the actress took the difficult decision to leave the TV show.

The screenwriter - who also serves as an executive producer on 'Bridgerton', the hit Netflix series - shared: "Ellen's an amazing person and she and I have been having conversations the whole time, discussing when it was time and what it was feeling like.

"We've always been having those discussions because I've always wanted her to be excited and invested and enjoying herself as much as she was at the beginning."