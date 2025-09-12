Elsa Hosk is engaged to marry her businessman partner Tom Daly.

The 36-year-old Victoria's Secret model confirmed the happy news in a post on Instagram revealing Tom got down on one knee in a room filled with flowers and candles to present her with a huge diamond ring.

Elsa shared snaps of the magical moment on her account and wrote: "I said yessss ... in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly."

The couple has been together since 2015 and they are parents to a daughter, Tuulikki, who was born in 2021.

Elsa's post showed the couple went from the scene of their engagement in their new apartment to a surprise party with their friends and family in a nearby restaurant with the model being showered with confetti as she walked through the door.

The model previously opened up about how she met Tom in a 2022 interview with Vogue Scandinavia interview revealing they met at a dinner party in New York but they were both in relationships at the time.

She told the publication: "I was just invited randomly to this party and I was seated next to him. I was kind of in a relationship at the time and he was also in a relationship at the time, but I do remember it was love at first sight."

Tom then joked: "She tells this amazing story that she always knew we were going to be together. But I don't know if we can quite believe her on that."

Tom was about to move to Sweden when they first met, but Elsa ended up asking him out when he returned to the Big Apple.

She added of her partner: "He was so different from the guys I'd been dating. He was not possessive. He wasn't a rich guy who wanted arm candy.

"He was just a normal, cool guy - super happy, very funny. I was kind of obsessed with him."

Tom added of their early dates: "I was so nervous to make the first move. It took me six weeks. I would walk her to her front door and just drop her off and carry on walking ... [But] it worked."