Emily Ratajkowski thinks men are "pleasure and fun".

Emily Ratajkowski covers Elle. Photo courtesy ELLE UK/ Morgan Maher

The Too Much actress - who has son Sylvester, four, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - treasures the "community" of people she has around her because guys are no longer "part of [the] core" of who she is.

She told the July/ August issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: ‘I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest. In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice.

"[Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom."

The 34-year-old actress is relishing being in her 30s.

She said: "I’m fascinated with this decade of my life. My mom had me at 39, and I remember she always romanticised her thirties as a time of self-exploration and power as a woman. I’m in the midst of it and really feel that way too."

And Emily is excited about taking charge of her own destiny.

She said: "‘You can’t control everything, but you can move towards something to give yourself the life you want, which really excites me, because when I think about 34 to 44, I’m like, 'Oh man, there’s so much opportunity.'

"I can be so much more intentional than I was in my twenties and there won’t be, like, accidents.’ "

Meanwhile, the Gone Girl star loves being "subversive" by refusing to conform to ideas of "what a mom should look like" and she doesn't care what people think of her clothing because only her son's opinion matters.

She said: "I think that [fashion] is actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like.

"I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son’s reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress – it’s just so inconsequential."

