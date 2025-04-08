Eminem has been congratulated by 50 Cent after he became a grandfather.

The rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child – a son named Elliot Marshall McClintock – with the pair announcing the news on 4 April.

It has now been met with warm congratulations from family and friends, including Eminem’s longtime family friend Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, who expressed his joy on social media.

50 Cent, 48, shared his congratulations in a post on X, telling Eminem: “Congratulations. This is the best WOW.”

He added to his post a screenshot of Hailie’s Instagram post announcing her new arrival.

The image showed her newborn, Elliot, dressed in a light blue hoodie, standing next to a sign reading: “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25.”

The choice of middle name, Marshall, is a nod to Eminem’s real name, Marshall Mathers.

Eminem, 51, has been open about his excitement at becoming a grandfather.

In the music video for his 2024 song ‘Temporary’, he shared his feelings through a montage of old family footage, including a heartwarming moment when Hailie revealed her pregnancy to him.

Holding up a sonogram and a “Grandpa” football jersey, she watched as her father was visibly moved, with tears welling in his eyes in footage posted online.

In a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Just a Little Shady’, Hailie, 28, spoke about the anticipation of meeting her son.

She said: “It’s so weird to think about… I can’t even wrap my head around it.

“I have to meet this human that I’ve created. What’s he gonna look like? What’s his personality gonna be like? It’s strange but super exciting.”

Meanwhile, Eminem has hinted at future collaborations with 50 Cent.

In an interview in December 2024 on SiriusXM’s ‘Whoo’s House’, he expressed interest in making a full album together, more than two decades after their first collaboration on the song ‘Patiently Waiting’. He said: “That would be great.

“We just gotta stop bulls******* and just do it.

“I would never say it’s not possible.”