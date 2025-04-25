Emma Chamberlain loves "drinking things" in the shower.

The 23-year-old influencer - who owns a coffee brand called Chamberlain Coffee - admitted to being partial to a "smoothie or a little coffee or matcha latte" while having a quick soak.

Asked if she has any bizarre shower habits, Emma confessed to People: "Well, I will say I love drinking things in the shower.

"I have been known to have a smoothie or a little coffee or matcha latte.

"However, I do not like it when water gets in.

"So if it's a quick shower, I'll bring my drink in there.

"Otherwise, absolutely not."

But the YouTuber admitted her ultimate "weirdest shower tidbit" is sitting or lying down on the shower tray.

Emma - who has also thought about buying "a shower pillow" - shared: "I think my weirdest shower tidbit would be like, I'm sitting on the floor.

"The more I can sit during the day, the better. I'm shaving my legs sitting, I'm exfoliating the body with my gentle Oat Milk Berry Brulee body wash sitting - I've even been known to lay down in the shower.

"The shower for me is about chilling out.

"I've even considered buying a shower pillow."

Her admission comes as Chamberlain Coffee - which Emma founded in 2019 and sells many coffee-related items, including grounds, drink accessories and coffee-scented candles - and the personal care brand Dove have joined forces to create a new Oat Milk Berry Brulee latte.

Speaking about the drink - which was inspired by Dove's new Plant Milk body washes and will be available in her cafe in Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles from April 25 to May 2 - Emma said: "Upon trying all of the scents of the body bar [which the collection also features turmeric Milk and Lemon Drop, Coconut Milk and Sugar Lychee and Almond Milk and Green Apple scents], my favorite immediately was the Oat Milk Berry Brulee one.

"So, I talked with our head barista [at the Chamberlain Coffee café] and he put together an incredible latte.

"It's like the soap but in a latte.

"I'm so excited for people to pop in and try it."