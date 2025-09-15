Britt Lower thanked her Severance alter ego as she picked up her first Emmy Award on Sunday (14.09.25).

Britt Lower won at the Emmy Awards

The 40-year-old actress scooped a win for Best Actress in a Drama Series in what was her first ever nomination and pledged to "share" the honour with everyone who worked on the show after paying tribute to her "incredible" fellow nominees, Kathy Bates (Matlock), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

She was visibly emotional as she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater and said: "First, it’s a privilege to even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow.

“I share this award with my heroic cast and crew, whose work catalyzes mine. I’m forever grateful to the visionary hearts of Dan, Jessica, Adam, and Ben.

“Thank you to the Academy, Fifth Season, and Apple TV+. And to my fans, to our fans, to my team…thank you to my mom and my dad, my brother, my husband, our kids, our co-parents, our chosen family, I love you so much! Thank you for this, and thank you Helly R., for choosing me.”

A subtle nod to the show could also be seen on the back of Britt's speech notes, as she had written "Let me out" on the side that was visible to the audience.

Meanwhile, Noah Wyle took the Best Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his work on The Pitt, beating out competition from Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Adam Scott (Severance), and admitted finding such success years after E.R. had been a "dream".

He said: "What a dream this has been, oh my godness. To my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honour of a lifetime.

"Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Brothers Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lighting to strike in my life twice.

"John Wells, thank you for being that lightning. To my creative partner in this endeavour, Scott Gemill, until the wheels come off brother."