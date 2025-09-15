Katherine LaNasa fought back tears as she picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Award on Sunday (14.09.25).

The 58-year-old actress was a surprise winner in a category that also included Severance star Patricia Arquette, Paradise's Julianne Nicholson and The White Lotus quartet Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Amy Lou Wood and she paid tribute to the real-life nurses who had influenced her performance in The Pitt as Dana Evans.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, she grew emotional as she said: "Oh my goodness, I am so proud and honoured to receive this award from the Acadmy. My whole career I wanted to work with John Wells, he elevates everything in his wake. John, I'm so much better when you're around. Mostly because I don't want to get fired.

Thank you Scott Gemill and all the writers and the nurses who inspired Dana.

"Noah Wyle, the incomparable Noah Wyle, and the entire Pitt family."

The night's host, Nate Bargatze had earlier pledged to donate $100,000 to the Boys + Girls Clubs of America but warned he would deduct $1,000 from the total for "every second" an acceptance speech went over 45 seconds, but would add the money back on for those who ran under time.

And after Katherine's speech, the organisation lost around $6,000.

Nate quipped: ”Alright, that was an expensive wave.

Meanwhile, Tramell Tillman became the first black star to win the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his performance in Severance, taking the honour ahead of co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, Paradise's James Marsden, and The White Lotus cast members Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell.

The 40-year-old actor dedicated his win to his mother, who was seated in the audience, and quoted the advice she had given him as his "first acting coach".

He said: "You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make for. Do the work. Show up. And most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public.

"My first acting coach was tough y'all. But all great mothers are."