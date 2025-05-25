Sydney Sweeney is fascinated by the entertainment industry.

Sydney Sweeney loves making movies

The 27-year-old actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, starring in 'Euphoria' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - and Sydney has admitted to loving every aspect of the industry.

The blonde beauty - who now has her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films - told Empire: "This industry is so fascinating.

"There are so many chats, pieces and moves to make, and I find that really exhilarating. It’s constantly changing.

"I love acting, but being able to step outside of that and then see how everything comes together, and understand what every crew member needs and what it takes to get a project from imagination to conception ... When people see it in the theatres or on screen, it’s been a really long, hard process, but I love it."

Sydney starred alongside Glen Powell in 'Anyone but You', the 2023 rom-com.

The movie proved to be a hit with fans, but was widely panned by critics.

Sydney reflected: "Critics all have their own opinions, and you can’t just try and make critics happy, because you’re not thinking about everybody else. It’s a different process and a different experience."

Sydney previously admitted that she would "absolutely love" to work with Glen again.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "We definitely are very supportive of each other’s careers. We watch and talk about each other’s projects all the time, or even if we’re both debating between projects, we’ll call each other up and ask for advice.

"I just saw him last week and we were talking through some projects, so we definitely have a really great working relationship. We would absolutely love to work on something else together."

'Anyone but You' actually became a big success despite having a modest opening at the box office.

Reflecting on the film's popularity, Sydney shared: "It was all because of the fans.

"I loved it. I felt like none of it was forced on the audience. They really fell in love with it themselves and they shared that love with everybody. I love that the marketing came from them."