Eric Dane would "eat the head off a rattlesnake" if it would help his battle with ALS.

Eric Dane is feeling hopeful

The 52-year-old actor announced in April that he is battling the incurable degenerative condition - which is formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and impacts the nervous system and causes muscle paralysis -but he is currently taking medication for his symptoms, as well as participating in a reseach study because he is willing to explore all the options available to him.

Eric told Good Morning America: “I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if you told me that that would help."

The Euphoria actor was featured on Good Morning America alongside his doctor Dr. Merit Cudkowicz on Tuesday (17.06.25), and Eric explained he wanted to work with the doctor because she made him feel more optimistic than other medical professionals had.

He said: “That’s what I got from Merit when I met her, was that there was a sense of hope.

“I didn’t get that from other doctors that I met with.

“I’m very hopeful. I don’t think this is the end of my story. I’m pretty resilient. I just don’t feel like in my heart that this is the end of me.”

The former Grey's Anatomy star admitted to host Diane Sawyer he is "angry" about his condition because he doesn't want to be "taken" from his and wife Rebecca Gayheart's daughters Billie, 15, and 13-year-old Georgia while they are still young.

He said: “I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young and now there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.

“At the end of the day, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can. … They’re loved. They know it.”

During the first part of his interview on Monday (16.06.25), Eric revealed he has lost the function in his right arm and is concerned about how much further he will deteriorate.

He said: “I have one functioning arm. … My left side is functioning. My right side, [which is my dominant side], has completely stopped working.

"[My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months and I won’t have my left. … I’m worried about my legs.”