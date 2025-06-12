Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet have been left heart-broken after their seven-month-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son, 7 months, diagnosed with brain tumour

The 43-year-old model - who was previously married to musician Example - and the Australian record producer had noticed a "rapid decline" in their little one Obi's behaviour and happiness in recent weeks.

The couple took him to hospital, where a neurosurgeon delivered the heart-breaking news that he has a "large brain tumour" on the right side of his brain, leaving the pair "absolutely shattered".

In a joint post on Instagram, they wrote: "For the last few weeks we have noticed a rapid decline in Obi’s behaviour and happiness. He was having problems eating, sleeping and most recently, keeping his head straight. Late on Tuesday, as a precaution we took our little man in for an MRI under instruction from our Doctor. At about 6:00pm Tuesday night we met with a neurosurgeon who broke the heartbreaking news that Obi has a large brain tumour on the right side of his brain. We are absolutely shattered and the last few days have been our hardest days. (sic)"

Erin and Stace Cadet "remain hopeful" the mass can be removed and their boy can be "happy and healthy" again.

They added: "Our team at the Queensland Children’s Hospital have been incredible and we remain hopeful that we can remove the mass and get Obi healthy and happy, pending the results. We have a long and difficult road ahead us but are so lucky to have our family and friends’ support at this time and we’re keeping focussed on getting our little boy back."

The couple welcomed Obi into the world last October.

Stace Cadet - whose real name is Stasi Kotaras - said at the time: "We are so in love with him, we can't believe he's finally here.

"Fair to say we didn't get a lot of sleep when we got home from the hospital last night. Mostly because we can't take our eyes off him."

Erin added: "It wasn't the easiest pregnancy and a little touch and go at times but having him home with us now, has made us quickly forget the tough moments."