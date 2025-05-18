Eva Longoria found it "nice to celebrate love" at Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party.

The 50-year-old actress appeared alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry at Lauren's bachelorette party in Paris, ahead of her marriage to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and Eva has admitted to relishing the occasion.

The brunette beauty - who is married to producer Jose Baston - told People: "I had to pop in and out, so I wasn't there as long. But yeah, it’s so nice to celebrate love.

"It’s just the best feeling in the world to be there and go, ‘Yay, love.’"

Eva was also in Paris to shoot 'Eva Longoria: Searching for France', her latest documentary series for CNN.

The film star - who has Santiago, six, with Jose - said: "Paris is great."

Eva has been at the Cannes Film Festival, too, and she loves attending the annual event.

The actress said: "Being a filmmaker, it's one of my favourite festivals because of the convergence of not just the film industry, but the fashion industry.

"The journalists that are here, the conversations that are taking place on this global stage matter in media, and what we do matters in society and in culture and in changing hearts and minds.

"I think that the greater purpose of the festival is what calls me back every single time."

Meanwhile, Eva recently revealed that she always thought she'd become a success.

The actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career, starring in shows such as 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Only Murders in the Building', and Eva never doubted her own talent.

The actress told Byrdie: "When I look at the longevity I've had in this industry, it makes sense to me.

"Of course, I'm going to work as hard as I can at whatever I do, and it just happens to be in this industry. I knew I'd be successful because I was surrounded by successful women - my mother, sisters, and aunts were independent, strong, smart, and charitable. They were everything I wanted to be."

Eva's self-belief has helped her to navigate the pitfalls of Hollywood.

She explained: "If you don't champion yourself, who else is going to? That unwavering belief in yourself will take you so far."