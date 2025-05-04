Fat Joe's mom has died less than three months after his dad.

The 54-year-old rapper took to social media on Saturday (03.05.25) evening to reveal that his mother, Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena, had passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a "broken heart" following the recent death of her husband.

Without revealing an exact cause of death, he wrote on Instagram: "This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didnt have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold, she refused to move out the projects for many years even though i had money. She loved her community, she loved her people,Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen. she was sooooooo proud of us meaning everyone in the crew.

"She asked about Remy , Khaled , Rich, Terrell everyday. I have to give thank’s to the father my God for letting me have her in my life this long, truth is she died of a broken heart 60 years with a man and he recently just died, my Dad wanted her with him."(sic)

The 'What's Luv?' hitmaker - whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena - had done everything he could for his mother but has vowed to "continue to make [her] proud" as he moves forward.

He said: "I tried everything humanly possible. she was happy, to the Castro family, the Cartagena family, the Delgado family i love you and thank you for the outpouring of love. Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena."

In February, the 'All The Way Up' rapper paid tribute to his "legend" of a father after he died just six months short of his 90th birthday.

He wrote: "Sad to announce the passing of my Father “ERNESTO AKA CUBA”papi te quero para siempre. This has been tough, I’m not looking for sympathy, just Honoring my Dad. He’s a Legend in my eyes. To my Mom, Wife, Brothers and Sisters i love you and we’ll always be united ."