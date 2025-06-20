JoJo Siwa has had "so many thoughts" about marriage to Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa is thinking about marrying Chris Hughes

The Dance Moms star struck up a romance with the former Love Island contestant on the British TV series Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and revealed that she is missing him after returning to the US after spending two weeks in the UK at his home.

Speaking to TMZ, JoJo said: "He is my favourite person in the world... It's beautiful, it kind of radiates. He's my favourite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

The 22-year-old star admitted that she was missing her boyfriend and "wished he was there" with her.

Quizzed on if she had contemplated marriage to Chris, 32, JoJo declared that she has "so many thoughts" about tying the knot.

Siwa confirmed earlier this month that her relationship with Hughes was romantic rather than platonic and confessed that she is "absolutely head over heels" in love with the reality star.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

The former Nickelodeon star also rubbished claims that her romance with Chris was just a "PR stunt".

JoJo said: "Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much."

However, the star - who was in a relationship with non-binary influencer Kath Ebbs before taking part in Celebrity Big Brother - can understand why others are intrigued by her and Chris being together.

She said: "People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop.

"I think everyone’s just curious, and I can’t blame them."

JoJo has declared meeting Chris as the "best thing" that's ever happened to her and noted how her family have picked up on her change in demeanour since she competed on the reality show.

She explained: "Ever since Big Brother, genuinely. Even my family is like, ‘What happened in there?’

"You know when you’re alone, how you feel? You are your true, raw self. I’ve obviously felt like that before, but never around one single person."