Matt Goss feels he "[doesn't] really have any support" from his family other than his father and stepfather.

Matt Goss is estranged from much of his family

The 56-year-old singer - who, along with his "completely estranged" twin brother Luke and their school pal Craig Logan, found fame with their boy band Bros in the late 1980s - lost his 18-year-old sister Carolyn in 1988 when she was killed in a car crash, and his mother Carol to breast cancer in 2014.

Matt and Luke - who threw a string of Bros reunion shows without bassist Craig in 2017 - are embroiled in a bitter feud and do not talk, of which Matt has never revealed the specific details, citing respect for his brother, and he has candidly confessed he feels "somewhat orphaned" in his family because it is only his father Alan, stepfather Tony, and his girlfriend Chantal Brown that are there for him.

Matt told OK! magazine: "Chantal is incredible, and she's like my best friend.

"I feel somewhat orphaned in my family - I feel as if I don't really have any support, aside from my father and stepfather, and it's been that way for quite some time.

"So [to have] someone that feels like your family is beautiful.

"I'm also very close to Sandy, Chantal's mum."

Matt admitted he feels "breathless at times" and wishes he could have Carolyn's energy to "bring some glue to this family".

The 'Are You Mine?' hitmaker added: "I do feel breathless at times, to be honest. I wish I could have my sister's energy to bring some glue to this family.

"None of us really speak, which is strange. It feels like I don't have a family that gives a s***, and how it's affected me is that with every fibre in my being, I'm putting my best foot forward."

And Matt reinforced to those who can relate to his situation the point that "there are no boundaries in families" and that it "doesn't mean you have to destroy yourself".

He said: "Anyone reading this going through something similar, remember this - there are no boundaries in families.

"They will take and prod and poke, and that's not healthy. Just because they're family, it doesn't mean you have to destroy yourself."