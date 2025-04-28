Finn Wolfhard learnt a lot from working with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor stars alongside the Hollywood titan in the new fantasy movie and was grateful for the chance to acquire acting knowledge from the 'Nosferatu' star.

Speaking to People, Finn said: "I had a lot of great conversations with him, and I asked him about what it was like as a theatre actor in New York in the '70s and '80s. It was really cool to pick his brain about that stuff."

The 22-year-old star continued: "I really got to watch him, and through watching him, I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting. He's just always been someone who I think is just in it for the art of it."

Finn also explained how Dafoe's distinctive tones stood out as the pair worked together on the flick.

He said: "Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real.'

"He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary."

However, Finn admits that he found it hard to disassociate Dafoe from his portrayal of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the 2002 movie 'Spider-Man'.

The 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' star recalled: "For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn."

Finn was only 13 when he found fame through his portrayal of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things' and admitted recently that he would take better care of his mental health if he had the chance to go through the experience again.

He said: "I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the first show came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.

"But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that."

However, the star acknowledged that making errors is simply a part of growing up.

He explained: "I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error."