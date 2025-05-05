Florence Pugh hates the term "ick".

The 29-year-old actress admitted in a joint interview with her 'Thunderbolts' co-star Lewis Pullman that when it comes to social media slang which describes an element of someone's personality that turns another off, she believes it is a "really s***" way to think about anyone.

She told Glamour UK: "I don't like the term ick. I don't believe in the… I think it's really shit. And it only really associates to men and I don't like that either… People f*** up and that's absolutely fine.

The Hollywood star - who struck up a relationship with 'Peaky Blinders' star Finn Cole towards the end of last year - wonders what the "big deal" is with the term anyway and insisted that she would always "embrace" everything within a potential partner.

"Why are we making a big deal out of it? [To Lewis] "I don't know your ick and I don't care about your ick, because I embrace all of you."

Lewis confirmed that he himself doesn't have any "icks" and quickly shifted the conversation to ask his co-star who should play her in a biopic, but she doesn't even thinks she "deserves" one yet.

She said: "I haven't thought about that. That's assuming I've thought about it. That's assuming that I think that I deserve one.

"No way! No way! There are plenty more important and more brilliant people that deserve a biopic. I can't even speak."

Meanwhile, Florence was asked about the most-used emoji i her phone and revealed that it has changed a number of times of the years but at the moment, it is one that she has found to be "effective" for just about any text messaging conversation.

She said: "It's changed over the years, but recently it's the person doing a cartwheel. So cute.So effective for anything. Like if someone says, "Are you coming out tonight?" Just send them that. Or 'Are you up for lunch?'

"Send them that. Or, "Hey, did you do the laundry?" Send them that. It's honestly brilliant,

"And then also the disco man."