Kevin Bacon has tried to shield his children from fame.

The 66-year-old actor - who has son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33, with his wife Kyra Sedgwick - never took his kids to movie premieres during their younger years and he's always tried to shield them from the pressures of fame.

In a new clip from Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meals' - which has been shared with PEOPLE - Kevin shared: "We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some … we knew how weird this life was.

"When you realise that you will always … that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99 percent good, but a little weird.'"

Kevin acknowledges that his kids have had fame "thrust upon them".

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Kyra since 1988 - said: "When it comes to fame, I’ve nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing. I’m the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it’s something that’s thrust upon them.

"I just felt like, let them figure out their own thing. So that’s the way we parented them. I keep telling them, ‘It had to have been hard for you. Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it’s okay.'

"You can get mad at me for this life that you were … and they just will not go there."

Meanwhile, Kevin recently revealed that he tells DJs to not play 'Footloose' songs at weddings.

The actor made his career breakthrough in the 1984 musical-drama film - but Kevin hates being asked to recreate scenes from the movie whenever he attends a wedding.

He told Variety at SXSW: "My worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music.

"They always start out being about the bride, and then there’s alcohol involved. And by about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I’m a trained monkey."