Josh Hartnett's children mock him for "being an American".

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton live in the UK with their four children

The 'Fight or Flight' actor - who has four kids, who were born in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2024, with wife Tasmin Egerton - lives in the UK with his family and admitted his brood never miss a chance to poke fun at him for being "a foreigner".

He said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "My kids love to give me crap about being an American because I’m the only American in our house. I’m a foreigner in my own home.

“My middle one does a really good impersonation of me, [and] will just kind of turn to me and be like, ‘I’m Daddy, and I like pizza and I won’t mow the lawn.’ As American as it gets."

Despite his years in the UK, the 46-year-old actor's children take pleasure in explaining to him the meaning of English words and phrases.

He added: "My littlest daughter keeps telling me what it’s like to be English.

“She keeps saying to me, ‘You might not understand this Daddy, but in England we say boot instead of trunk of a car.' And I’m like, ‘I’ve lived here for longer than you. I made you.’"

Josh previously explained he quit Hollywood for the sake of his "sanity".

Speaking to his 'O' co-star Julia Stiles for Interview magazine, he explained: "I never really lived in LA. Even when we were making 'O', I was in Minnesota, New York, nowhere, because I was living from set to set.

"I drove my car down from Minnesota to shoot 'O' and then drove back after that. But the choice to step back from the industry had more to do with just plain sanity."

Josh ultimately feared that fame and success might've led him to becoming detached from his "community".

The 'Penny Dreadful' actor also acknowledged that fame didn't give him the "satisfaction" he was seeking at the time.

He said: "I wanted to be myself amongst people that I knew, so I was able to revert back to my family and friends in Minnesota.

"Also, after a certain amount of time chasing a goal, I realised that achieving these things wasn’t giving me back the satisfaction I hoped it would, so I had to find something else to fill that gap. I felt, and still feel, that community is what fills it.

"Achievement is great in any walk of life. It’s a reason to get up in the morning. But the thing that really holds you is your community. I felt that I was kind of rootless at that time, so I wanted to find that community."