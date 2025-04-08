Forest Whitaker has only taken about 10 holidays in his life.

The 63-year-old actor is renowned for his workaholic approach to his craft, and he opened up about his monastic existence as he prepares for the return of 'Andor' and season 4 of 'Godfather of Harlem'.

Speaking about his rare experiences with rest, he told Haute Living he has “only taken about 10 vacations in my life”.

Despite his extensive career, which spans decades and includes iconic roles in films like 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'Black Panther', Forest added he has always kept his rare holidays simple.

He recalled his three international trips – to Capri, Italy, India, and Cancún, Mexico – as the only overseas holidays he’s experienced.

Forest admitted: “That’s pretty much it,” explaining most of his time off has been spent on road trips between California and Texas to visit family.

The trip to Cancún stands out in Forest’s memory as “the greatest luxury I can imagine”, he added. Reflecting on his lifestyle, he described himself as “monk-like” and “hermit-like” due to his deep commitment to work.

Forest also said he’s often “so obsessed and possessed by what I’m doing that the nurturing part of Forest doesn’t happen that often”.

While he acknowledged the need for rest, he explained his busy schedule has left little room for relaxation.

Forest also said he would advise his younger self to “enjoy life a little bit more”.

He added: “I was just obsessed with finding the core of the character and playing him to my fullest, no matter what the sacrifice. I would change that.”

But the actor has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

He revealed he is ready to direct again, expressing interest in making “something lighter” – and possibly a comedy.

Forest said: “I want to do something that brings people joy.”

While he’s not traveling the world for vacations, Forest practices daily meditation, which he said helps to “centre” himself.

The practice is also integrated into his nonprofit group, the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI), which operates in conflict zones around the world.

Forest added meditation is used to “help centre” those in the group, adding: “If you can’t centre yourself, you can’t lead others.”