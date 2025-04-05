Drake Bell's music is a "pure reflection" of what's going on in his life.

Drake Bell first found stardom as a child

The 38-year-old star discussed his childhood trauma in the 2024 docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' - but Drake insists that his music is a more accurate reflection of his thoughts and feelings about his life and career.

Drake - whose latest album is called 'Non-Stop Flight' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I tell my story through my art, and the documentary is one way of seeing my story.

"But if you really want to know what’s going on in my mind, my heart and my thoughts, to get down to the nitty gritty, you should check out my record and what I’m doing artistically, because that’s a much more pure reflection of what’s gone on in my life and my experiences."

Drake has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years, and he's developed a particularly strong following in Mexico.

The singer - who first rose to prominence as a child actor - reflected: "There’s everything out there. I have the ability to make films if I want to. They have amazing production companies, amazing music producers that are becoming bigger and bigger as Latin music takes over."

By contrast, Drake suggested that he's been "pigeon-holed" in the US.

The singer said: "I can be an artist without being completely pigeon-holed, like in the United States, where I feel sometimes your fans are only with you if they dig your last record and with the next record your fans are going, alright, this is your next test. Are we coming with you, or are we moving on?"

Meanwhile, Drake recently admitted to being fortunate that he didn't have to "live through" the social media era.

The music star began his career as a child actor in the 90s, appearing on the hit TV show 'Home Improvement' and in several commercials - but Drake is grateful that he never had to deal with the scrutiny of social media.

Drake - who is perhaps best known for starring alongside Josh Peck on the Nickelodeon sitcom 'Drake and Josh' - told People: "I'm thankful that Josh and I missed the social media era while we were working.

"We didn't have to compare, ‘Why did Josh have more followers than I do on Instagram? Oh, Josh got more likes on his picture than I did that I posted. What do I have to do?’ I'm just so glad that we didn't have to live through that."